Tons by Karunaratne, Mendis put Lanka on top

Updated on: 17 April,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Galle
AFP |

At stumps in hot and humid conditions in the sides’ first Test series, the hosts were 386-4 with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 18 and night-watchman Prabath Jayasuriya 12 not out

D Karunaratne and K Mendis


Centurions Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis made Ireland’s wayward bowlers toil on Sunday to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position on day one of the first Test in Galle. 


At stumps in hot and humid conditions in the sides’ first Test series, the hosts were 386-4 with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 18 and night-watchman Prabath Jayasuriya 12 not out. 



Also read: We need to play competitive cricket: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka


After opting to bat, captain Karunaratne completed his 15th Test hundred before making 179 while Mendis scored 140, his eighth ton in the five-day format. 

