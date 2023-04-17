Tons by Karunaratne, Mendis put Lanka on top

At stumps in hot and humid conditions in the sides’ first Test series, the hosts were 386-4 with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 18 and night-watchman Prabath Jayasuriya 12 not out

D Karunaratne and K Mendis

Centurions Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis made Ireland’s wayward bowlers toil on Sunday to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position on day one of the first Test in Galle.

At stumps in hot and humid conditions in the sides’ first Test series, the hosts were 386-4 with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 18 and night-watchman Prabath Jayasuriya 12 not out.

After opting to bat, captain Karunaratne completed his 15th Test hundred before making 179 while Mendis scored 140, his eighth ton in the five-day format.

