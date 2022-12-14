Breaking News
Tons from three Al Barkaat players crush BD Somani

Updated on: 14 December,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Representational images. Pic/iStock


Riding on centuries from Agney Aadi (110), Saif Khan (109 not out) and Varad Magar (105), including penalty runs of 192, Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) defeated BD Somani (Cuffe Parade) by a massive margin of 558 runs in the Giles Shield U-14 inter-school tournament on Tuesday. 


Meanwhile, Ishan Khandekar starred in Sulochana Devi Singhania School’s 212-run win over Pawar Public School (Bhandup) by scoring 131 runs to help his team get to 277-5 in only 42 overs. 



The opposition were bundled out for 65 in 18.1 overs as Devansh Shinde scalped 5-13 to round off comprehensive win for the boys from Thane (West).


Also Read: Al Barkaat to clash with SVIS Kandivli for Harris Shield title

