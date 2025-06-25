After the retirement of David Warner last year, Australia have struggled to find his permanent replacement after testing multiple players for the job

Ahead of the first Test against the West Indies, Australia batter Usman Khawaja said he is trying to be the best player for his side at the opening spot.

After the retirement of David Warner last year, Australia have struggled to find his permanent replacement after testing multiple players for the job. For the series against the West Indies, the 19-year-old Sam Konstas has been given the role of rejoining Khawaja at the top after playing two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests against India.

Meanwhile, the senior batter is aware of his abilities and knows what is his role in the team. “For me, I feel like I have plenty to give still. To be playing this series and the Ashes is the pinnacle. That’s the one we all love winning and being involved in… after that there is a bit of a gap between that and the next Test series. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there but for me it’s about making sure I stay in the moment. Because if I’m not in the moment, I don’t think I’m doing the right thing by myself and the team,” he said ahead of the opening Test.

“I’m not the guy who’s going [to say], ‘I want to play for another 10 years’. I’m very attuned to whatever is best for the team [and that] is what I’m trying to do. I’m not here for myself anymore. I’m here for the team. I could have stopped playing two years ago, really. But I found that I was still contributing, still trying to be the best player for the team at that opening spot, trying to do what I can do, [and] that hasn’t changed for me. When it does, you guys will surely find out,” he added.

Khawaja hit a career-best double century earlier this year against Sri Lanka, but questions about his form resurfaced after he registered twin failures against Kagiso Rabada in the World Test Championship final.

