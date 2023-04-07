Tucker’s ton keeps Ireland alive against Bangladesh

After falling to 51-5 on the third morning and facing an innings defeat against the much-vaunted spin attack of Bangladesh, the Irish dug in and grittily batted out the day to give themselves faint hope

Ireland's Lorcan Tucker plays a shot during the third day of the Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP

Lorcan Tucker hit a flawless century on debut as Ireland fought back against Bangladesh to inject life into their one-off Test on Thursday.

Tucker’s ton, complemented by career-best half-centuries from Harry Tector and Andy McBrine, helped Ireland survive day three and reach stumps on 286-8, leading Bangladesh by 131 runs.

