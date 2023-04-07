Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tuckers ton keeps Ireland alive against Bangladesh

Tucker’s ton keeps Ireland alive against Bangladesh

Updated on: 07 April,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Mirpur
PTI |

Top

After falling to 51-5 on the third morning and facing an innings defeat against the much-vaunted spin attack of Bangladesh, the Irish dug in and grittily batted out the day to give themselves faint hope

Tucker’s ton keeps Ireland alive against Bangladesh

Ireland's Lorcan Tucker plays a shot during the third day of the Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP


Lorcan Tucker hit a flawless century on debut as Ireland fought back against Bangladesh to inject life into their one-off Test on Thursday.


After falling to 51-5 on the third morning and facing an innings defeat against the much-vaunted spin attack of Bangladesh, the Irish dug in and grittily batted out the day to give themselves faint hope.



Also read: Ireland strike twice after scoring 214 v Bangladesh


Tucker’s ton, complemented by career-best half-centuries from Harry Tector and Andy McBrine, helped Ireland survive day three and reach stumps on 286-8, leading Bangladesh by 131 runs. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ireland bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK