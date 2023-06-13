Tushar Deshpande gets engaged to school crush Nabha Gaddamwar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Tushar Deshpande got engaged to his "school crush" Nabha Gaddamwar in Mumbai on Monday

Tushar Deshpande and Nabha Gaddamwar (Pic: Instagram)

The announcement comes days after CSK won the IPL 2023 title.



Earlier this month, Tushar’s CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad had also tied the knot with his girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar.



"She got promoted from my school crush to my fiancé," Deshpande wrote on Instagram, sharing a few pictures from the ring ceremony.





The couple was congratulated by many of Tushar’s cricketer friends.

Tushar had a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he ended as sixth highest wicket-taker. He had taken 21 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 26.85 and an economy rate of 9.92. He had the best figures of 3/45. He also emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his side, playing a key hand in his team's fifth IPL title.

The 28-year-old pacer did not really have a great stint during his earlier season with Delhi Capitals, as he took only three wickets in five matches for them. After being bought by CSK in 2022, he played only two matches that year and took a wicket.



Overall, Tushar has played 23 matches of IPL where has taken 25 wickets. He has an average of 32.76 and an economy of 10.13.

(With ANI inputs)

