Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC mulls hike in civic fines
Mumbai: Everything wrong with our roads in five frames
Mumbai: Civic engineers upset over selection of AMCs
Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose
Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after being dragged by dumper
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tushar Deshpande is a victim of zonal quota system Former Mumbai chief selector Rege

Tushar Deshpande is a victim of zonal quota system: Former Mumbai chief selector Rege

Updated on: 13 July,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Furthermore, the West Zone selectors have even overlooked him while picking the squad for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy that begins in Puducherry from July 24.

Tushar Deshpande is a victim of zonal quota system: Former Mumbai chief selector Rege

Tushar Deshpande. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Tushar Deshpande is a victim of zonal quota system: Former Mumbai chief selector Rege
x
00:00

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande, 28, claimed 67 wickets across all formats last season (2022-23), including 21 scalps to finish as the highest wicket-taker for IPL-16 champions Chennai Super Kings. He is also the only speedster in the West Zone squad to bowl at a consistent 140kmph-plus. Yet, somehow he’s warming the bench in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone which began in  Bangalore on Wednesday. Furthermore, the West Zone selectors have even overlooked him while picking the squad for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy that begins in Puducherry from July 24.


Milind Rege
Milind Rege


Former Mumbai chief selector and current Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Advisor Milind Rege reckons Deshpande is a victim of quota system. “West Zone is nothing but a quota-system selection, where selectors from different state teams push their own players. This so-called adjustment policy in zonal selection has been a thing for the last 50 years,” Rege told mid-day on Wednesday, when asked why he felt Deshpande is being ignored.


Also Read: Duleep Trophy final: West Zone bowlers reign supreme, restrict South to 182/7

On Monday, MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik convened the West Zone selection committee meeting with selectors Raju Kulkarni (MCA), Rishikesh Parab (Baroda CA), Kirat Damani (Gujarat CA), Sangram Atitkar (Maharashtra CA) and Rajesh Garsondia (Saurashtra CA) to pick a 15-member squad for the Deodhar Trophy. The selectors picked four pacers—Gujarat duo Chintan Gaja (15 wickets in 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy) and Arzan Nagwaswala (12 wickets), Baroda’s Atit Sheth (five wickets and 132 runs) and Maharashtra’s Rajvardhan Hangargekar (15 wickets) for the Deodhar Trophy. 

However, Desphande, who claimed six wickets in the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy and helped Mumbai clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 17 scalps, could only make the stand-by list. Interestingly, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube, who did not play a single Vijay Hazare Trophy game last season, found a place in the West Zone side on the back of a fine show (418 runs) for CSK in IPL-16. “If IPL performance of some players is taken into consideration then that should be a standard procedure for all. Tushar has performed brilliantly in the IPL, so why hasn’t he been picked?” asked Rege.

IPL IPL 2023 chennai super kings Duleep Trophy sports news cricket news vijay hazare trophy

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK