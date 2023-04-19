Twitter reacts in shock after umpire Menon takes review during Arjun Tendulkar's over

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians maintained their winning streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as they vanquished a meek Sunrisers Hyderabad side on Tuesday

Arjun Tendulkar celebrates the fall of a wicket with teammates (Pic: AFP)

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians maintained their winning streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as they vanquished a meek Sunrisers Hyderabad side on Tuesday. If Cameron Green flaunted his brute power with a quickfire fifty to steer his side to a mammoth 192 for five, Arjun Tendulkar lived up to his father Sachin's reputation in the sport by bowling a splendid last over defending as many as 20 runs under pressure as Mumbai had the last laugh at Uppal after winning the encounter by 14 runs.

However, with the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Hyderabad recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16). In the end, they fell short and were bundled out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games. While Agarwal got some much-needed runs, it was Klaasen's knock that put Mumbai under pressure, thereby reverse sweeping veteran leggie Piyush Chawla for a four and six in a 21-run over.

In a bizarre moment during the match, umpire Nitin Menon hogged limelight over a rather unusual incident. Arjun's delivery on the fourth ball of the third over to Rahul Tripathi escaped through the leg side towards wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Both Ishan and Arjun made a loud appeal for a caught behind, but Menon adjudged the delivery as being a wide ball. Skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to not take any interest in taking a DRS review. However, a perplexed Menon stepped up to take an umpire's review, to ensure if it was a wide ball. It was later found that there was no bat involved and was rightly adjudged wide. This incident triggered curiosity on Twitter, with a few fans questioning Menon's lack of judgement.

MI 12th player Nitin Menon himself went for a review for a caught behind which he is not allowed to go for.



MI buying umpires, vintage MI is back ð¥ pic.twitter.com/Tl1vVbf3lO — áº (@PackedBishh) April 18, 2023

It was clearly visible that ball was too wide and Ishan played a cheap game



Poor review from MI captain Nitin Menon — Jr (@Tyler_durd3n) April 18, 2023

What's just Nitin Menon has done by taking caught behind decision upstairs on his own... What we can call this..#IPL2O23 #SRHvsMI @cricbuzz pic.twitter.com/4E8tzVXAzg — Amit K Jha (@Amit_sonu_) April 18, 2023