Breaking News
Maharashtra: Forest department rescues Small Indian Civet from Netvad village
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 1,100 new cases, four deaths
BEST asks advertising agency to ensure reflective tapes on its buses are visible
With cases rising, Maharashtra govt activates 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals
NCP accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Ajit Pawar's next political move
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Twitter reacts in shock after umpire Menon takes review during Arjun Tendulkars over

Twitter reacts in shock after umpire Menon takes review during Arjun Tendulkar's over

Updated on: 19 April,2023 06:22 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians maintained their winning streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as they vanquished a meek Sunrisers Hyderabad side on Tuesday

Twitter reacts in shock after umpire Menon takes review during Arjun Tendulkar's over

Arjun Tendulkar celebrates the fall of a wicket with teammates (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Twitter reacts in shock after umpire Menon takes review during Arjun Tendulkar's over
x
00:00

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians maintained their winning streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as they vanquished a meek Sunrisers Hyderabad side on Tuesday. If Cameron Green flaunted his brute power with a quickfire fifty to steer his side to a mammoth 192 for five, Arjun Tendulkar lived up to his father Sachin's reputation in the sport by bowling a splendid last over defending as many as 20 runs under pressure as Mumbai had the last laugh at Uppal after winning the encounter by 14 runs. 


However, with the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Hyderabad recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16). In the end, they fell short and were bundled out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games. While Agarwal got some much-needed runs, it was Klaasen's knock that put Mumbai under pressure, thereby reverse sweeping veteran leggie Piyush Chawla for a four and six in a 21-run over.



Also Read: Team Mumbai Indians celebrate Arjun Tendulkar’s maiden IPL wicket: Watch


In a bizarre moment during the match, umpire Nitin Menon hogged limelight over a rather unusual incident. Arjun's delivery on the fourth ball of the third over to Rahul Tripathi escaped through the leg side towards wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Both Ishan and Arjun made a loud appeal for a caught behind, but Menon adjudged the delivery as being a wide ball. Skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to not take any interest in taking a DRS review. However, a perplexed Menon stepped up to take an umpire's review, to ensure if it was a wide ball. It was later found that there was no bat involved and was rightly adjudged wide. This incident triggered curiosity on Twitter, with a few fans questioning Menon's lack of judgement.

Here are a few reactions. 

IPL 2023 IPL arjun tendulkar mumbai indians cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK