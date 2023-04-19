At the time of going to press, SRH were 70-2 after 8.2 overs. Put into bat, Rohit Sharma was in a punishing mood with his 18-ball 28. The MI skipper struck three successive fours off Washington Sundar, the off-spinner and then hit two consecutive fours off T Natarajan before falling to him

MI’s Cameron Green in full flow against SRH yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Batters pitch in for Mumbai Indians to reach 192-5 against Sunrisers x 00:00

Tall Cameron Green held centrestage as he slammed a 40-ball 64 not out (6x4, 2x6) to take Mumbai Indians to 192-5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.

At the time of going to press, SRH were 70-2 after 8.2 overs. Put into bat, Rohit Sharma was in a punishing mood with his 18-ball 28. The MI skipper struck three successive fours off Washington Sundar, the off-spinner and then hit two consecutive fours off T Natarajan before falling to him.

His attempted shot to the leg side ended in a catch to mid-off. SRH bowlers were able to contain MI, who scored only 53 in the Powerplay.

Left-handed Ishan Kishan smashed a quickfire 38 (31 balls, 2x6, 3x4) but his innings was cut short by Aiden Markram, who pulled off a brilliant diving catch at deep mid-off. Suryakumar Yadav lasted three balls that included a pulled six. He was done in by Marco Jansen and his checked drive went uppishly to mid-off where Markram took a diving catch. Left-arm seamer Jansen had two wickets in the space of four deliveries.

Jansen, however, conceded 21 runs in his fourth over as local boy Tilak Varma cracked two sixes while Green slammed two fours. Showing his abundant talent and confidence, Varma swept Markande, who ended wicketless.

Varma galloped away to a 17-ball 37 (2x4, 4x6) but an over-ambitious shot off the wily Bhuvneshwar Kumar led to his downfall. But he entertained the Hyderabad crowd alright in his 28-ball, 56-run stand with Green. The Aussie went on to complete his maiden IPL half-century in 33 balls.

Earlier, the much expected clash of the Jansen twins did not materialise as Jason Behrendorff played instead of Duan.