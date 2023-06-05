UAE vs WI 1st ODI: Brandon King rules with first ODI century as West Indies defeat UAE by seven wickets

West Indies beat United Arab Emirates by seven wickets with 88 balls to spare at their first bilateral ODI series, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday

West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between United Arab Emirates and West Indies on June 4 (Pic: AFP)

West Indies beat United Arab Emirates by seven wickets with 88 balls to spare at their first bilateral ODI series, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opener Brandon King scored his first one-day international century, amassing 112 runs for the visitors, including 12 fours and four sixes, and Shamarh Brooks made 44.

New captain Shai Hope (13 not out) hit the winning runs with a six as West Indies' successful chase never looked in doubt. West Indies reached 206-3 in 35.2 overs, giving new white-ball head coach Daren Sammy a successful start.

UAE won the toss and chose to bat first. They scored 202 all out in 47.1 overs with paceman Keemo Paul taking 3-34. The 19-year-old Ali Naseer top-scored for the hosts with 58 off 52 on debut, and Vriitya Aravind scored a slower-paced 40 off 77.

Dominic Drakes (2-29), Odean Smith (2-40) and Yannic Cariah (2-26) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies.

The three one-dayers will also prepare the teams for the ICC World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe this month.

The second ODI match between UAE and West Indies is set to take place on Tuesday in Dubai.

(With AP inputs)

