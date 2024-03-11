Vaidya watched his bowlers fail to break the third wicket stand of 107 runs between Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (58 not out) and Musheer Khan (51 not out) as Mumbai reached 141-2 at stumps for an overall lead of 260 runs on Day Two

Prashant Vaidya at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

Listen to this article ‘Use this Ranji final platform to perform and progress’ x 00:00

Vidarbha Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement and Development Committee chairman, Prashant Vaidya has said that Akshay Wadkar’s team need to understand the importance of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against hosts Mumbai and utilise the opportunity to grab the attention of the national selectors.

“They can’t get a bigger [platform] than this. The selectors are here, you are playing against Mumbai in Mumbai and past players involved in the game are watching this game. It’s definitely a big platform for any cricketer who wants to display his skill and progress to the higher level,” Vaidya, the former India ODI fast bowler, told mid-day on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Carey-Marsh show helps Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets

Vaidya stressed that Vidarbha did not bat well in the first innings in suitable conditions on Monday, when they were bowled out for just 105 in 45.3 overs. He said: “In a five-day game, you have to have one 400-plus score, either in the first or second innings. The batsmen have to take that responsibility. We had the best batting conditions today [Monday]. We could not perform. The batters could not apply themselves and that is very unfortunate.”

Vaidya watched his bowlers fail to break the third wicket stand of 107 runs between Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (58 not out) and Musheer Khan (51 not out) as Mumbai reached 141-2 at stumps for an overall lead of 260 runs on Day Two.

He is hopeful of Vidarbha bouncing back. “If you see our overall performance, we have always made a comeback from such situations as we did in the last game—semi-final [against Madhya Pradesh]. This game is still open. Looking at the wicket, it looks like it will hold up. Let’s hope we have a good game,” Vaidya remarked.

Vaidya was part of the Bengal team which lost the 1993-94 Ranji final to Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.