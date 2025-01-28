The spinner continued to trouble England, dismissing Brydon Carse for 3 runs off 4 balls with the help of Tilak Varma’s safe hands at the boundary

Varun Chakravarthy (Pic: AFP)

Varun Chakravarthy becomes third Indian to scalp multiple fifers in T20I history

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy delivered two exceptional deliveries in succession to dismiss Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton on consecutive balls during the third T20I against England in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Chakravarthy, who had earlier removed English skipper Jos Buttler for his first wicket of the match, added to his tally with a sharp delivery that forced Smith to edge a catch to Dhruv Jurel. Smith departed after scoring six runs off four balls.

On the very next ball, Chakravarthy cleaned up Overton with a stunning ripper, sending the Englishman back for a golden duck and completing a double strike.

The spinner continued to trouble England, dismissing Brydon Carse for 3 runs off 4 balls with the help of Tilak Varma’s safe hands at the boundary.

Chakravarthy’s brilliant spell peaked when he secured his five-wicket haul by bowling Jofra Archer for a duck on just the second ball of his innings, rounding off a sensational performance.

