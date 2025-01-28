Vicky Bhoir Shines Bright in Falcon Risers Hyderabad’s Stunning Season Opener

Vicky Bhoir’s journey from playing tennis-ball cricket in his village to becoming a star performer in the ISPL is one of resilience and determination. Despite a 1.5-year break due to a back injury during the COVID lockdown, he rebuilt himself with a disciplined fitness routine and made a remarkable comeback

Vicky Bhoir

Falcon Risers Hyderabad couldn’t have asked for a better start to their ISPL Season 2 campaign. In a thrilling performance filled with teamwork, grit, and sheer brilliance, they outclassed the Chennai Singams. The Risers’ bowling unit, led by a determined Vicky Bhoir, put the brakes on the Singams, restricting them to a modest 68/8 in 10 overs. Chasing the target, the team showcased confidence and composure, sealing the win in just 7 overs. Leading the charge was the man of the match, Vicky Bhoir, whose exceptional bowling spell dismantled the opposition’s top order and set up the victory.

Match Highlights:

• Bowling Brilliance: Vicky Bhoir spearheaded the attack with unrelenting precision, backed by a sharp fielding unit. His efforts kept the Singams under pressure throughout their innings.

• Catch of the Match: Prathmesh Mhatre’s spectacular catch added to the team’s defensive dominance.

• Steady Start and Explosive Ending: Krishna Satpute and Prathmesh Mhatre’s composed batting laid a solid foundation for the chase. Bablu Patil sealed the victory with his explosive hitting, scoring 19 off just 25 balls in the 7th over, earning the "Gully to Glory" award.

Vicky Bhoir’s journey from playing tennis-ball cricket in his village to becoming a star performer in the ISPL is one of resilience and determination. Despite a 1.5-year break due to a back injury during the COVID lockdown, he rebuilt himself with a disciplined fitness routine and made a remarkable comeback. His achievements, including being named India’s Best Right-Handed Bowler of the Year (2022-23), highlight his exceptional talent and perseverance. Joining ISPL has transformed his life, providing him with financial stability, recognition, and a platform to inspire others. Vicky’s dreams extend far beyond the boundary line. He hopes to open a foundation to support underprivileged individuals, providing essentials like food and blankets.

Chetan Padiyar, Head Coach of Falcon Risers Hyderabad expressed his pride in the team’s effort , saying, “I couldn’t be happier with how the boys played today. This victory shows how much preparation and belief we’ve put into this season. Everyone contributed, and that’s what made this win special. The way they stuck to the plan, whether it was with the ball or the bat, was incredible to watch. It’s a strong start, and we’re looking forward to building on this momentum.”

The Falcon Risers Hyderabad have signalled their intent to be a formidable force in ISPL Season 2. With a balanced squad and strong leadership, they are poised to make their mark this season. This victory, built on teamwork and strategic brilliance, sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting campaign ahead.

