Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Vijay Hazare Karnataka clinch thriller easy nine wicket win for Mumbai

Updated on: 27 December,2024 06:13 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Skipper Agarawal carried his bat with an unbeaten 139 as Karnataka recorded a thrilling one-wicket win.

Mayank Agarwal. Pic/PTI

Mayank Agarawal’s unbeaten 139 took Karnataka over the line against Punjab by one wicket, while Mumbai recorded a  nine-wicket win in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. Skipper Agarawal carried his bat with an unbeaten 139 as Karnataka recorded a thrilling one-wicket win.


Batting first, Punjab were bowled out for 247. In reply, Karnataka kept losing wickets regularly, but Agarawal held one end, scoring 17 fours and three sixes in his 127-ball knock as his side made 251 for nine.


Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi cracked 18-ball 50 not out as Mumbai, who had earlier bowled out Arunachal Pradesh for a mere 73 in 32.2 overs, scored 77-1 in 5.3 overs to record a one-sided win.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

