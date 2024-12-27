Vijay Hazare: Karnataka clinch thriller; easy nine-wicket win for Mumbai

Skipper Agarawal carried his bat with an unbeaten 139 as Karnataka recorded a thrilling one-wicket win.

Mayank Agarwal. Pic/PTI

Batting first, Punjab were bowled out for 247. In reply, Karnataka kept losing wickets regularly, but Agarawal held one end, scoring 17 fours and three sixes in his 127-ball knock as his side made 251 for nine.

Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi cracked 18-ball 50 not out as Mumbai, who had earlier bowled out Arunachal Pradesh for a mere 73 in 32.2 overs, scored 77-1 in 5.3 overs to record a one-sided win.

