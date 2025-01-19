Vinod Kambli’s wife aids him during Wankhede's 50th celebrations, video touches hearts: WATCH

Last month, Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane after his health deteriorated overnight

Former India and Mumbai cricketer Vinod Kambli was seen being assisted by his wife, Andrea Hewitt, as the couple made their way through the iconic Wankhede Stadium to attend the venue's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Kambli has battled various health issues over the years, and his condition recently took a serious turn. Last month, he was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane after his health deteriorated overnight. He was diagnosed with brain clots and spent some time in the hospital, only being discharged just before the New Year. Despite his health struggles, Kambli appeared at the Wankhede celebrations, supported by his wife, Andrea, a former model.

The couple has been together for more than two decades. They first met in 2000, and after dating for six years, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2006. Together, they have a son and a daughter.

However, in addition to his health challenges, Kambli has also faced financial difficulties. Reports indicate that he relies on a modest monthly pension of Rs 30,000 from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support his family. Moreover, the couple has been grappling with mounting dues, including an unpaid maintenance fee of Rs 18 lakh, which their housing society is reportedly pursuing. Though a political party offered them Rs 5 lakh in assistance, it has proved insufficient to cover the outstanding fees.

Despite these struggles, Kambli was present at a felicitation event held at Wankhede Stadium, where many former cricketers were honoured by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for their contribution to the game. The emotional gathering saw Kambli greeting fellow cricket legends like Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Jaffer. In a touching moment, Kambli was felicitated by Sunil Gavaskar, the former India captain. Despite his difficulty in walking, Kambli showed immense respect by touching Gavaskar’s feet, a gesture that was deeply appreciated by everyone present.

As part of the grand celebration, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) hosted a series of events leading up to a spectacular main event on Sunday. Legendary Mumbai cricketers and former captains of the Indian team, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Diana Edulji, came together to commemorate the historic significance of the stadium. This star-studded gathering paid homage to Wankhede's pivotal role in shaping Indian cricket.