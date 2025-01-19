As part of the grand celebration, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) hosted a series of events leading up to a spectacular main event on Sunday

In a lighthearted moment, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was spotted performing a dance move on stage at the Wankhede Stadium to call over his teammate, Shreyas Iyer, during the venue's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The grand event saw a host of international and state cricketing stars in attendance. Rohit, sharing the stage with former India head coach Ravi Shastri, playfully gestured for Shreyas to join him from the audience.

Shastri, observing the playful exchange, shared a quick remark with the skipper, prompting both to burst into laughter. Shreyas, too, was seen chuckling at the lighthearted moment.

Earlier in the evening, Rohit had been seated alongside Ajinkya Rahane and Sachin Tendulkar, where he took a moment to sign a bat for a young fan who had eagerly approached him.

Over the decades, the stadium has become synonymous with some of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history, including the unforgettable 2011 World Cup victory.

As part of the grand celebration, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) hosted a series of events leading up to a spectacular main event on Sunday. Legendary Mumbai cricketers and former captains of the Indian team—Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Diana Edulji—came together to commemorate the historic significance of the stadium. This star-studded gathering paid homage to Wankhede's pivotal role in shaping Indian cricket.

The evening was hosted by the dynamic duo of Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant, who guided the audience through an engaging lineup of performances and tributes. Renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and the musical duo Ajay-Atul mesmerized attendees with their performances, while a breathtaking laser show added to the grandeur.

The celebrations included the launch of a commemorative coffee table book on January 19, chronicling the rich history of the stadium. A special postal stamp was also unveiled to honor Wankhede’s remarkable legacy. On January 12, the festivities commenced with a cricket match featuring MCA officials, Consul Generals, and bureaucrats, symbolizing the strong connection between cricket and the city.

In recognition of unsung heroes, the MCA felicitated groundsmen from its clubs and grounds during a special event on January 15. This was followed by a Polly Umrigar Health Camp and a lunch for the groundsmen, acknowledging their invaluable contributions. Additionally, the players from the Mumbai team that participated in the stadium’s first first-class match in 1974 were honored for their contributions to cricket history.