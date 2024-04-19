"Virat has set a benchmark and Rohit carried it": Rahul on Rohit-Kohli's captaincy

The right-hand batter has also captained India. Rahul feels he has struck the right balance between backing his gut and listening to the advice of the team management

KL Rahul has been a successful captain for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and according to him trusting his instincts has helped him achieve it. Under Rahul's captaincy, LSG reached the play-offs in the first two years and the team could make it three in a row in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Before captaining LSG, Rahul led the Punjab Kings in the two seasons but was not able to take them to the playoffs. The right-hander has also captained India and feels that backing his guts and listening to team management's advice has helped him find the balance.

"Building a team is about players you pick, key positions you can't afford to miss in the auction. First few years of me captaining, I am not shy to admit, I made a few mistakes as well," he said on fellow India teammate R Ashwin's YouTube channel. Rahul is currently working with head coach Justin Langer and has teamed up with Anil Kumble and Andy Flower in the past.

"There is so much information coming as you captain. Which one to take and which one to not and see you have a gut feel which is against what the coaches are saying. "Initially, it was hard to go against that as culturally we are taught to respect the elders. Somehow things did not go according to plan and I was not being able to sleep. I have realised you need to build the trust and bond not only with the players but also with the coaches. We both want the same thing."

When asked about the captaincy styles of current India captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli, Rahul said "Rohit brought sense of calmness in the dressing room. The passion remains the same. It also helps that people have understood their roles and have had enough time to adjust to those roles. "Virat had already set the benchmark on how to be on the field and Rohit carried on with a bit of calmness."

He also labelled M S Dhoni and Kane Williamson as the true gentlemen of the game.

