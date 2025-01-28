Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virat Kohli declines Delhi teams captaincy wants this player to lead in Ranji

Virat Kohli declines Delhi team's captaincy, wants this player to lead in Ranji

Updated on: 28 January,2025 02:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Virat Kohli's decision stated that he is extending his support to the youngsters and is willing to give the next generation an opportunity to grow. Earlier, Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed that Virat would join the Delhi squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Virat Kohli declines Delhi team's captaincy, wants this player to lead in Ranji

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Virat Kohli declines Delhi team's captaincy, wants this player to lead in Ranji
x
00:00

Virat Kohli was reportedly approached by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to lead the side in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Railways.


According to a DDCA source, Virat Kohli turned down the captaincy offer and asked Ayush Badoni to continue leading the side.


Speaking to ANI, the source revealed, "We asked Virat if he would be willing to take up the captaincy for the game against Railways. However, he refused, saying, 'Let Ayush Badoni continue. I don't want to lead.'"


Virat Kohli's decision stated that he is extending his support to the youngsters and is willing to give the next generation an opportunity to grow.

Also Read: Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers set to come out of retirement

Kohli joined Delhi's practice session on Tuesday ahead of their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match against Railways, scheduled for Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kohli, returning to domestic cricket after a significant hiatus, was spotted honing his skills in the nets as he prepares for the much-anticipated encounter.

Earlier, Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed that Virat would join the Delhi squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Virat Kohli's feature in domestic cricket came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released their new guidelines which also included the rule for the national players to play domestic cricket when they are not on national duty.

Over the past few days, photos and videos of Virat Kohli working with former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar have surfaced on social media.

The final round of Ranji Trophy matches will conclude on February 2, just four days before India begins their three-match bilateral ODI series against England in Nagpur. Virat has accumulated 11,479 runs in 155 First-Class matches, with an average of 48.23 and a strike rate of 55.96.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli delhi ranji trophy sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK