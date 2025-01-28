Virat Kohli declines Delhi team's captaincy, wants this player to lead in Ranji

Virat Kohli's decision stated that he is extending his support to the youngsters and is willing to give the next generation an opportunity to grow. Earlier, Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed that Virat would join the Delhi squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Virat Kohli was reportedly approached by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to lead the side in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Railways.

According to a DDCA source, Virat Kohli turned down the captaincy offer and asked Ayush Badoni to continue leading the side.

Speaking to ANI, the source revealed, "We asked Virat if he would be willing to take up the captaincy for the game against Railways. However, he refused, saying, 'Let Ayush Badoni continue. I don't want to lead.'"

Kohli joined Delhi's practice session on Tuesday ahead of their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match against Railways, scheduled for Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kohli, returning to domestic cricket after a significant hiatus, was spotted honing his skills in the nets as he prepares for the much-anticipated encounter.

Earlier, Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed that Virat would join the Delhi squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Virat Kohli's feature in domestic cricket came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released their new guidelines which also included the rule for the national players to play domestic cricket when they are not on national duty.

Over the past few days, photos and videos of Virat Kohli working with former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar have surfaced on social media.

The final round of Ranji Trophy matches will conclude on February 2, just four days before India begins their three-match bilateral ODI series against England in Nagpur. Virat has accumulated 11,479 runs in 155 First-Class matches, with an average of 48.23 and a strike rate of 55.96.

(With ANI Inputs)