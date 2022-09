India’s Suryakumar Yadav was precisely this during his unbeaten 22-ball 68 against Hong Kong; grateful to team management and batting partner Virat Kohli for support

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledges the crowd after India’s 40-run win over Hong Kong in Dubai on Tuesday. Pic/AFP; (right) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been there, done that and seen it all, so for him to say that he was ‘completely blown away’ by Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 68 against Hong Kong must count for a lot.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal