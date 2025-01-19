Breaking News
Updated on: 19 January,2025 08:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Over the decades, the stadium has become synonymous with some of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history, including the unforgettable 2011 World Cup victory

Photo: Screengrab/@mipaltan/X

Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary: Young fan runs off after Rohit Sharma's autograph, returns for fist bump later; WATCH
India captain Rohit Sharma once again endeared himself to fans with a heartwarming gesture during the 50th anniversary celebrations of Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.


Amid the festivities, Rohit took a moment to interact with a young fan, the video of which is now going viral on social media.


In the clip, Rohit, dressed in a deep-blue Indian kurta, is seen sitting alongside Mumbai's captain Ajinkya Rahane as he signs an autograph on a young fan's bat. After completing the signature, the 37-year-old reached out for a fist bump, only to be met with a surprise as his young admirer dashed away with the bat before returning for the much-anticipated fist bump later.


Over the decades, the stadium has become synonymous with some of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history, including the unforgettable 2011 World Cup victory. 

As part of the grand celebration, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) hosted a series of events leading up to a spectacular main event on Sunday. Legendary Mumbai cricketers and former captains of the Indian team, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Diana Edulji, came together to commemorate the historic significance of the stadium. This star-studded gathering paid homage to Wankhede's pivotal role in shaping Indian cricket.

The evening was hosted by the dynamic duo of Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant, who guided the audience through an engaging lineup of performances and tributes. Renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and the musical duo Ajay-Atul mesmerized attendees with their performances, while a breathtaking laser show added to the grandeur.

The celebrations included the launch of a commemorative coffee table book on January 19, chronicling the rich history of the stadium. A special postal stamp was also unveiled to honor Wankhede’s remarkable legacy. On January 12, the festivities commenced with a cricket match featuring MCA officials, Consul Generals, and bureaucrats, symbolizing the strong connection between cricket and the city.

In recognition of unsung heroes, the MCA felicitated groundsmen from its clubs and grounds during a special event on January 15. This was followed by a Polly Umrigar Health Camp and a lunch for the groundsmen, acknowledging their invaluable contributions. Additionally, the players from the Mumbai team that participated in the stadium’s first first-class match in 1974 were honored for their contributions to cricket history.

