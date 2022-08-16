Washington Sundar ruled out of Zimbabwe series; Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden call-up

Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England and hasn't recovered in time to be fit enough to take part in the 3-match ODI series which begins on August 27th

Washington Sundar. Pic/AFP

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe due to injury, the Board of Control for Cricket announced on Tuesday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar in the series against Zimbabwe. Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England.

India will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on August 18. KL Rahul will lead the side. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan was supposed to lead the side touring Zimbabwe. But after KL Rahul has been cleared, the right-hander has been made the captain and Dhawan as his deputy.

Also Read: India A to battle New Zealand A and possibly Australia A in the coming months: report

India legend and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman will assume the role of the head coach for the tour of Zimbabwe. Rahul Dravid has been given a break ahead of Asia Cup which commences on August 27.

India squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Deepak Chahar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever