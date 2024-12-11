With the willow, Hardik Pandya came in to bat at number three position. Facing 11 deliveries, he was able to garner just 10 runs which included 1 four. Riding high on opening batsman Shashwat Rawat's 40-run knock, Baroda posted a target of 173 runs against Bengal in 20 overs

Hardik Pandya (Pic: X/@JioCinema)

Listen to this article WATCH VIDEO: Hardik Pandya's bowling heroics in SMAT match against Bengal x 00:00

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya showcased his exceptional skillset while featuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardik Pandya is playing for Baroda in the SMAT. In the match against Bengal, the all-rounder claimed three wickets for 27 runs. Taking to X:

With the willow, Hardik Pandya came in to bat at number three position. Facing 11 deliveries, he was able to garner just 10 runs which included 1 four. Riding high on opening batsman Shashwat Rawat's 40-run knock, Baroda posted a target of 173 runs against Bengal in 20 overs.

In the run chase, Shahbaz Ahmed kept fighting but fell short of reaching the target. He played a knock of 55 runs off 36 balls. His knock was laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes.

Also Read: India batter Sai Sudharsan undergoes surgery for sports hernia

Along with Hardik Pandya's three-wicket haul, Lukman Meriwala and Atit Sheth also scalped three wickets. Apart from them, Abhimanyusingh Rajput bagged one wicket for 10 runs in one over.

Despite Hardik Pandya's stellar show with the ball, the main focus was on Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami as he is trying to make a comeback in Team India which is currently bust facing Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shami snapped two wickets for 43 runs in four overs. The pacer departed on a duck after facing two balls.

However, Baroda registered a victory by 41 runs as they bowled out Bengal for 131 runs in 18 overs.

In the other quarterfinals at Alur, Madhya Pradesh rode on the all-round show of Venkatesh Iyer to enter the last four with a fine six-wicket win over Saurashtra.

Venkatesh took two wickets and made an unbeaten 38 off 33 balls as MP overhauled Saurashtra's 173 for seven with four balls to spare.

Brief scores of Baroda vs Bengal:

At Bengaluru: Baroda: 171/7 in 20 overs (Shashwat Rawat 40, Abhimanyu Rajput 37, Shivalik Sharma 24; Mohammed Shami 2/43, Pradipta Pramanik 2/6).



Bengal: 131 all out in 18 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 55, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 29; Lukeman Merriwala 3/17, Hardik Pandya 3/27, Atit Sheth 3/41) by 41 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)