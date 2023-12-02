We'll ensure not to discuss plans in Urdu in front of Khawaja, says PAK speedster Ali

Ali’s comments come after Khawaja had made 496 runs and taken the Player of the Series award in Australia’s 1-0 series win in Pakistan in 2022. Khawaja is of Pakistani origin and even answered some questions in Urdu at a pre-series press conference

Hasan Ali

Ahead of the three-match Test series against Australia starting from December 14 in Perth, Pakistan fast-bowler Hasan Ali said his team will ensure they don’t discuss on-field plans in front of Usman Khawaja, especially in Urdu.

Ali’s comments come after Khawaja had made 496 runs and taken the Player of the Series award in Australia’s 1-0 series win in Pakistan in 2022. Khawaja is of Pakistani origin and even answered some questions in Urdu at a pre-series press conference.

“Usman bhai is familiar with Urdu, but after he leaked our strategies to the Australia team in Karachi, we’ve become cautious. We’ll ensure not to discuss plans in Urdu in front of him and keep it confidential. We’ll move further away from him to strategise for the game,” Hasan told reporters.

