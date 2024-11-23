“I heard a lot about the Perth wicket. There was a bit of nervousness. It was in the back of my mind that everyone was talking about the bounce on Perth wicket

Nitish Kumar Reddy avoids a bouncer v Oz yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "When you get a bouncer, take it on your shoulder": Gautam Gambhir's motivational words for Nitish x 00:00

Nitish Kumar Reddy on Friday conceded that the reputation of Perth being a fast bowler’s paradise made him a tad nervous ahead of his Test debut against Australia, but the jitters vanished when he recalled head coach Gautam Gambhir’s advice — face the bouncers as if “you are taking a bullet for the country”.

Nitish made an impressive 41 off 59 balls.

“I heard a lot about the Perth wicket. There was a bit of nervousness. It was in the back of my mind that everyone was talking about the bounce on Perth wicket. But then I remembered the chat I had with Gautam sir after our last practice session,” Nitish said.

“He was mentioning that ‘when you get a bouncer, take it on your shoulder. It was like taking a bullet for your country’. That just boosted me. When he said that I felt that I needed to take the bullet for the country. That’s the best thing I have heard from Gautam sir,” he added.

