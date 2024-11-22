As the auctions approach, franchises will have to reconsider their strategies, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the all-rounder's status as a bowler

India's Ishan Kishan (R) and Deepak Hooda attend a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article This Indian all-rounder reported for suspected bowling action, threat of suspension looms: Report x 00:00

In a shocking development only two days before the IPL 2025 mega auctions, India all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been included in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) suspected bowlers’ list.

This revelation has cast a shadow over his bowling career, with the possibility of a ban looming. Hooda, who played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024, could face restrictions on his bowling action after being flagged alongside Saurabh Dubey and KC Cariappa.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, BCCI has placed Hooda, an off-spinner from the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), on the list of bowlers under suspicion for illegal actions.

The list includes players like Manish Pandey and Shrijith Krishnan, both of whom have already been banned from bowling due to similar concerns.

Hooda, who had a relatively quiet IPL 2024 season, was released by LSG ahead of the auctions. In the 2024 season, he struggled with both the bat and the ball, scoring just 145 runs in 11 matches, and failed to pick up any wickets. His lack of impact on the field may have compounded concerns surrounding his bowling action.

On the international front, Hooda has played 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, amassing 153 runs. In T20 internationals, he has featured in 21 matches, scoring 368 runs with a century to his name. His last appearance for India was in February 2023, against New Zealand in a T20I, where he contributed 30 runs to the total.

As the IPL mega auctions approach, set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from November 24-25, franchises will have to reconsider their strategies, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Hooda’s status as a bowler.

The IPL 2025 season is expected to run from March 14 to May 25, and the BCCI has also announced the schedule for the next three seasons, aiming to assist franchises in planning.

(With PTI inputs)