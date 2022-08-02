WI vs IND 2nd T20I: That’s bizarre! Late luggage arrival forces delayed start

The match eventually began two hours later due to significant delays in the team's luggage arriving to St Kitts from Trinidad

Devon Thomas (R), of West Indies, walks off the field not out, while Rohit Sharma (C), of India, cheers on teammates after losing the second T20I match between West Indies and India at Warner Park in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. Pic/AFP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have said that the start of Monday’s second T20I between India and West Indies is shifted to 10pm Indian Standard Time (IST), which is 12pm local time due to significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.

As per the schedule, the match at Warner Park was to begin at 8pm IST and 10:30am local time. “Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.”

“As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India).

“CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders. Stadium gates now open at 10.00am,” said an official statement by CWI.

