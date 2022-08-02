CWG 2022 women's Indian Lawn Ball team: ‘Unable to express feelings in words’

Women’s fours team member Rupa Tirkey gets emotional after assuring India its first ever lawn bowls CWG medal; stun NZ 16-13 in epic semis comeback

The Indian lawn bowls fours team after beating NZ in semis. Pic/SAI

India lawn bowls team assured itself a historic first ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women’s fours event, here on Monday.

This will be India’s maiden final appearance in the women’s fours format of the competition.

Final v South Africa

The women’s fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) will face South Africa in the gold medal clash on Tuesday.

“We cannot express our feelings in mere words. We have fought as a team and now our journey doesn’t end here,” an emotional lawn bowler Tirkey said. “We have to play in a similar fashion against South Africa and do what hasn’t been done before,” she added.

Against New Zealand, after conceding a 0-5 lead after the second-end, the Indian team made a strong back against the Kiwi team of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third) and Val Smith (skip).

Also Read: CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli shines with gold

After end-9, they were tied 7-7 and after end-10, India took 10-7 lead. But it was a close contest between the two sides, as New Zealand was marginally 13-12 ahead after end-14.

Men’s team disappoint

A brilliant shot from Tirkey helped India seal the game with a 16-13 scoreline. The Indian men’s pair was knocked out of the competition on Sunday after going down 8-26 to Northern Ireland in the QF.

What’s lawn bowls?

Lawn bowls is played in three formats—singles, doubles and fours. The player/team who manages to place its bowls closer to the stationary target, called ‘The Jack’, are awarded points.

The bowls need to be rolled on the floor from a distance. In the fours format, each team get eight rolls, from one ‘end’. One ‘end’ means completion of one round. One teams has to throw the bowls from 18 ends to complete the match and it happens in a circular manner. The team with more points after 18 ends will take the contest.

