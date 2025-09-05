In the semi-finals held earlier this week, Zimbabwe edged out Uganda in a tense encounter to claim their berth, while Namibia sealed the second spot with a convincing win over Tanzania. Both teams have now advanced to the regional final, scheduled for September 6, but more significantly, they've punched their tickets to the global qualifying event

In the semi-finals held earlier this week, Zimbabwe edged out Uganda in a tense encounter to claim their berth, while Namibia sealed the second spot with a convincing win over Tanzania. Both teams have now advanced to the regional final, scheduled for September 6, but more significantly, they have punched their tickets to the global qualifying event in Kathmandu.

Zimbabwe and Namibia have created history by securing their berths in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, set to be held in Nepal from January 12 to February 2, 2026. The two African sides secured their qualification through strong performances in the ongoing Africa Region Division One Qualifier.

This marks a historic moment for both nations, as neither Zimbabwe nor Namibia have ever qualified for a Women’s World Cup, in any format, until now. Their inclusion in the global qualifier is a major step forward for women’s cricket in the African continent.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier will feature ten teams battling for four coveted spots in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England. Alongside Zimbabwe and Namibia, the line-up includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands, Thailand, Nepal, and the USA, who have already secured their places through their respective regional pathways.

The format of the qualifier tournament will see the ten teams divided into two groups of five. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, from which the top four will earn a place in the main event in England. The matches will be played across the Upper and Lower Mulpani Cricket Stadiums in Kathmandu.

This global qualifier serves as the final step on the road to the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which is set to expand to 12 teams for the first time in its history. The upcoming edition represents a significant milestone, increasing the number of participating teams from 10 in the 2024 edition, reflecting the rapid growth and globalisation of the women’s game.

New Zealand, the reigning champions, will head into the 2026 tournament aiming to defend their crown, having triumphed over South Africa in the final held in Dubai last year.