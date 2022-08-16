Won’t be easy for England to win series against SA: Hussain

“When England take the field against South Africa at Lord’s on Wednesday, their greatest wish will be to continue the momentum built up during four remarkable victories against New Zealand and India. I fancy them to win the series, but it won’t be easy,” opined Hussain in his column for Daily Mail

Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes his country’s Test side are favourites in the three-match home series against South Africa but Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum will have to guard against the tourists’ habit of “unseating England captains in the not too distant past”.

“South Africa are top of the World Test Championship, and keep churning out results under the gritty leadership of Dean Elgar. They’ve had a habit of unseating England captains in the not too distant past, and while I’m not suggesting they will do the same to Ben Stokes this summer, Stokes will know his team face a challenge, particularly against the South African bowlers,” added Hussain.

