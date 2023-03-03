WPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians live stream: How to watch GT vs MI live in India?

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are set to clash in a blockbuster opening match of the WPL on March 4 at the prestigious DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: PTI)

Sitting glued on the couch, donning your favourite team’s jersey, chanting names of players and breaking into a roar when your favourite team grabs a wicket. Much like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Women’s Premier League (WPL) promises to be an exciting affair with a total of 87 players who will look forward to going in with a renewed spirit when they take on their global counterparts to stake their claim on the elusive WPL 2023 trophy. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are set to clash in a blockbuster opening match of the WPL on March 4 at the prestigious DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally managed to pull off the long-lived dream after years of planning. It is not only the likes of Alyssa Healy and Smriti Mandhana that fans will shed their weight of expectations on, but a fresh crop of cricketers with some noteworthy talent tucked within.

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Live streaming details

Where is the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 4.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be broadcasted live on television via Sports18. The match will be live streamed in India via Jio Cinema.

How to watch the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be available on Viacom18. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the WPL 2023 match between GT and CSK on https://www.mid-day.com/.