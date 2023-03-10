Breaking News
WPL 2023: MI break no sweat to beat DC at DY

Updated on: 10 March,2023 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Bhatia put on 65 with Hayley Matthews (32 off 31) for the first wicket

WPL 2023: MI break no sweat to beat DC at DY

Saika Ishaque (right) celebrates a wicket yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble


Unlike in previous Women’s Premier League (WPL) games, Thursday’s Mumbai Indians (MI) versus Delhi Capitals (DC) encounter witnessed bowlers dominating the proceedings.


The toss went in favour of DC at the DY Patil Stadium, but MI bowled out Delhi for 105 in 18 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side reached their target with five overs and eight wickets to spare as opener and stumper Yastika Bhatia smashed 41 off 32 balls. Bhatia put on 65 with Hayley Matthews (32 off 31) for the first wicket.



It was a contest between two unbeaten teams. There was also rivalry among the two best captains in business—MI’s Kaur and DC’s Australian T20 World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning. It was also a battle of supremacy between WPL’s top-run getter Lanning (185) and the leading wicket-taker—MI’s left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque (nine wickets).


Ishaque (3-13) succeeded in sending back Lanning for a 41-ball 43. Lanning had two big half-centuries in the first couple of games. Kaur’s field placements and quick bowling changes also played a key role in restricting DC to a low score. 

Brief scores
Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (M Lanning 43; I Wong 3-10, S Ishaque 3-13, H Matthews 3-19, ) lost to Mumbai Indians 109-2 in 15 overs (Y Bhatia 41, H Matthews 32, N Sciver-Brunt 23) by eight wickets

