WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians at a glance: Full squad, schedule, all you need to know

Updated on: 03 March,2023 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

The Indiawin Sports Private Limited-owned Mumbai Indians was the second-most expensive franchise to be acquired in the team bidding earlier last month

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: PTI)


The Indiawin Sports Private Limited-owned Mumbai Indians was the second-most expensive franchise to be acquired in the team bidding earlier last month. The team shelled out a total of INR 12 crore at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. 


The franchise’s coaching staff is led by women, including former England captain Charlotte Edwards, who has come in as their head coach. Former Indian all-rounder Devika Palshikar, who will serve as batting coach, and former India captain Jhulan Goswami, who is the mentor and bowling coach of the franchise, will spearhead MI’s charge at the WPL 2023. 



The Indian talismanic captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was signed for INR 1.80 crore, is set to lead a powerhouse squad comprising England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and pacer Issy Wong, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, South Africa's T20 World Cup finalist Chloe Tryon, West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews and Australia's Heather Graham.

The league will not only be about the creme-de-la-creme of world cricket with huge pay packets and reputations to play for but also for a fresh crop of cricketers with some noteworthy talent tucked within. 

Full list of sold players for Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) (1.8 crore), Nat Sciver (3.2 crore), Amelia Kerr (1 crore), Pooja Vastrakar (1.9 crore), Yastika Bhatia (1.5 crore), Heather Graham (30 lakh), Isabelle Wong (30 lakh), Amanjot Kaur (50 lakh), Dhara Gujjar (10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (10 lakh), Hayley Mathews (40 lakh), Chloe Tryon (30 lakh), Humairaa Kaazi (10 lakh), Priyanka Bala (20 lakh), Sonam Yadav (10 lakh), Jintimani Kalita (10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (10 lakh)

Complete schedule

March 4: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 

March 6: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

March 9: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

March 12: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

March 14: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

March 18: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

March 20: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

March 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Probable Playing XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque / Sonam Yadav

