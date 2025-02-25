WPL 2025: Bharti Fulmali drags Gujarat Giants to 127/9 after poor start against DC

Coming to bat at number eight in the WPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, Bharti Fulmali's knock was laced with 2 sixes and 4 fours off 29 balls. Previously, the Giants were reduced to 60 runs for the loss of six wickets

Bharti Fulmali (Pic: X)

In the WPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, Bharti Fulmali played a knock of unbeaten 40 runs to help Gujarat Giants reach 127 runs.

Coming to bat at number eight in the WPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, Bharti Fulmali's knock was laced with 2 sixes and 4 fours off 29 balls. Previously, the Giants were reduced to 60 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Deandra Dottin (26) hit five fours earlier in the innings but could not push on as Delhi Capitals' bowlers produced a largely unified show.

Delhi pace duo of Marizanne Kapp (2/17) and Shikha Pandey (2/18) ran through the Giants top order, reducing them to 20/4 inside the power play.

On a wicket which had movement off the surface and bounce for the bowlers, Marizanne Kapp began by finding the outside edge of Harleen Deol's (5) bat and then pinned Phoebe Litchfield in front of the wickets for a duck.

In the fourth over, Pandey accounted for Beth Mooney (10) and Kashvee Gautam in identical fashion, getting the two batters caught by Niki Prasad at deep backward square leg and deep midwicket respectively.

Titas Sadhu then got one to nip back into Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner (3) for the fifth breakthrough and Annabel Sutherland (2/20) cleaned up Dottin to end her resistance in the 11th over.

Delhi Capitals will heavily rely on their skipper Meg Lanning to deliver in the WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 127/9 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 26, Bharti Fulmali 40*; Shikha Pandey 2/18, Marizanne Kapp 2/17, Annabel Sutherland 2/20) vs Delhi Capitals.

