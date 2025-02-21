Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WPL 2025 Perrys quick fifty lifts RCB to 167 for 7 against MI

WPL 2025: Perry's quick fifty lifts RCB to 167 for 7 against MI

Updated on: 21 February,2025 09:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the WPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Amanjot Kaur was the most successful bowler for the Mumbai dugout. Amelia Kerr was the only bowler who went wicketless in the WPL 2025 match against RCB

WPL 2025: Perry's quick fifty lifts RCB to 167 for 7 against MI

Ellyse Perry (Pic: X/@RCBTweets)

Listen to this article
WPL 2025: Perry's quick fifty lifts RCB to 167 for 7 against MI
x
00:00

In the ongoing WPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru premier batswoman Ellyse Perry smashed a glorious half-century which helped her side reach a commendable total of 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets.


Ellyse Perry smashed 81 runs in just 43 balls which was laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes. The veteran played a crucial role in uplifting RCB from 57 for 4 to 167 for 7.


Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Is India vs Pakistan the most hyped rivalry in cricket?


Skipper Smriti Mandhana scored 26 runs off 13 deliveries including 4 fours and 1 six. Danni Wyatt-Hodge departed early as she was able to garner just nine runs off nine balls. Apart from these batters, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh garnered 28 runs in 25 balls. Her knock saw her hit 3 fours and 1 six.

In the WPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Amanjot Kaur was the most successful bowler for the Mumbai dugout. Completing three overs, she bagged three wickets by conceding 22 runs. Shabnim Ismail, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Sanskriti Gupta registered one wicket, each to their names. Amelia Kerr was the only bowler who went wicketless in the WPL 2025 match against RCB.

Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 81; Amanjot Kaur 3/22).

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru mumbai indians sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK