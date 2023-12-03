WPL auction: 165 players to go under the hammer on Dec 9

“Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas cricketers of which 15 are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109,” BCCI said in a release on Saturday

As many as 165 players will go under the hammer during the player auction for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League scheduled to be held here on December 9.

The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year.

“Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas cricketers of which 15 are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109,” BCCI said in a release on Saturday.

“A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with nine spots for overseas players.”

West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who was initially bought for R60 lakh by Gujarat Giants before being controversially excluded on medical grounds, and Australian fast bowler Kim Garth chose to be in the top bracket with the highest reserve price of R50 lakh. The Giants will have the biggest salary cap available to fill in 10 slots, while Delhi Capitals, who finished second best, will enter the auction with a purse of R2.25 crore to fill up to three vacancies.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have R2.1 crore to fill five slots, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to pick seven players with a purse of R3.35 crores and UP Warriorz will have Rs 4 crore purse to fill five spots at the auction.

