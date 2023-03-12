Breaking News
WPL 2023: Delhi’s Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma sink Gujarat Giants

Updated on: 12 March,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

By the fifth over, GG lost their top five batters with only 28 runs on the board. Kim Garth (32 not out in 37 balls) and Georgia Wareham (22 off 25 balls), and Harleen Deol (14-ball 20) were the GG batters, who showed some fight

WPL 2023: Delhi’s Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma sink Gujarat Giants

DC’s Marizanne Kapp during the WPL clash against GG on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble


For some athletes, age is just a number and Delhi Capitals’ pacer Marizanne Kapp, 33, proved just that with a dominating performance against Gujarat Giants (GG) on Saturday.


Kapp’s 5-15 helped DC restrict GG to 105-9 in the allotted 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium.



Shafali Verma (76 off 28) then came out all guns blazing as DC reached the target in just 7.1 overs without losing a wicket. Skipper Lanning scored only 21 in the 107-run opening stand. Put into bat by Gujarat’s captain Sneh Rana, the Delhi bowlers, especially Kapp, used the conditions perfectly with high-quality disciplined bowling.


Surprisingly, GG dropped their in-form opener Sophia Dunkley. Unfortunately, Wolvaardt Dunkley’s replacement, was bowled by a sharp incoming delivery by Kapp.  

By the fifth over, GG lost their top five batters with only 28 runs on the board. Kim Garth (32 not out in 37 balls) and Georgia Wareham (22 off 25 balls), and Harleen Deol (14-ball 20) were the GG batters, who showed some fight.

Brief scores
GG 105-9 in 20 overs (K Garth 32*, G Wareham 22; M Kapp 5-15, S Pandey 3-26) lost to DC 107-0 in 7.1 overs (S Verma 76*) by 10 wickets

