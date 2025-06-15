South Africa beat defending champions Australia by five wickets to claim maiden ICC World Test Championship title; skipper Temba Bavuma says team have given fitting reply to critics by ending nation’s 27-year wait for major ICC trophy

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship mace with teammates after beating Australia in the final at Lord’s on Saturday. Pics/Bipin Patel

South Africa won the World Test Championship against titleholder Australia by five wickets after knocking off the last 69 runs required on Day Four of the final on Saturday.

The Proteas achieved their first major cricket title in 27 years, sparking celebrations at Lord’s. They moved from a portentous 213-2 overnight to 282-5, the second-highest successful run chase at Lord’s.

Aussies fight till the end

Australia didn’t give up the WTC mace easily, relentlessly attacking the stumps and pressuring a South African side with an infamous history of blowing winning positions on big ICC stages. But South Africa was staunch and composed — only three boundaries in more than two hours — and lost only three wickets on Saturday in an air of inevitability.

Kyle Verreynne celebrates with David Bedingham after hitting the winning runs on Saturday

“We got ourselves into the final, there were doubters on the route we took, this win squashes that,” Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said.

“It’s been a special couple of days, at some points it felt like we were in SA. We prepared hard, we came in with a lot of belief and lot of doubters, glad we played well,” he added.

Despite boasting world-class talent over the years, South Africa have struggled to clinch ICC trophies. Bavuma hoped that the WTC title would change all that. “We’ve been relentless, getting to the doorstep consistently and experienced heartache, the sun’s been with us. Hopefully, this win is one of many,” said the captain who battled an apparent hamstring strain to make 66 and stitch 147 runs for the third wicket with centurion Aiden Markram (136) during SA’s second innings to lay the foundation of the win.

‘Rabada is a massive player’

Besides Markram, pacer Kagiso Rabada (nine wickets in two innings) also played a major role in the win. “KG is a massive player, a couple of days ago I went to the Hall of Fame inductees, I think he’ll be on there in a few years. Came into the game under controversy and did what he did,” Bavuma said, referring to Rabada’s suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug.

9-0

SA’s win-loss record under Temba Bavuma (10 Tests, one draw)

