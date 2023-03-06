Yashasvi Jaiswal, bowlers star as ROI retain Irani Cup

Chasing a near-impossible 437 for victory, MP were bowled out for 198 in 58.4 overs as the match ended during the opening session of the fifth day

ROI’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates winning the Irani Cup against MP at Gwalior yesterday. Pic/BCCI

Rest of India’s bowling unit performed like a well-oiled machine as the team thrashed Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs to retain the prestigious Irani Cup here on Sunday.

Chasing a near-impossible 437 for victory, MP were bowled out for 198 in 58.4 overs as the match ended during the opening session of the fifth day.

Seamers Mukesh Kumar (2-34), Atit Sheth (2-37) and Navdeep Saini (1-34) blew away the MP top-order while off spinner Pulkit Narang (2-27) and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (3-60) took advantage of the deteriorating surface to mop up the lower order.

In the morning, MP skipper Himanshu Mantri (51) got a raw deal from umpire Rohan Pandit, who raised his finger when the batter hadn’t actually nicked one behind the stumps. First-innings centurion Yash Dubey got a lethal in cutter from Mukesh Kumar and was cleaned up in the process.

Also read: Navdeep Saini spits fire after ROI score 484

For the ROI team, made up of mainly India ‘A’ players, Yashasvi Jaiswal with 357 runs across two innings (213 and 144) was the showstopper.

“If I would have remained not out [on Day One] I would have gotten a 300 and that would have been better,” Jaiswal said after the match.

Brief scores

ROI 484 & 246 beat MP 294 & 198 (H Mantri 51, H Gawli 48; S Kumar 3-60, P Narang 2-27, M Kumar 2-34) by 238 runs

