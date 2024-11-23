Yashasvi, Rahul score half-centuries as India take commanding 218-run lead against Australia

After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, Jaiswal (90 not out, 193 balls) and Rahul (62 not out, 153 balls) scored freely as the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 218 runs

Fighting unbeaten half-centuries in the second innings by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul helped India to a commanding 172 for no loss at stumps on day two of the opening Test here on Saturday.

After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, Jaiswal (90 not out, 193 balls) and Rahul (62 not out, 153 balls) scored freely as the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 218 runs.

Earlier, pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bowled out soon after reaching the century mark at lunch.

For India, Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.

It was an abject surrender from Australia, who could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67 for 7, thanks chiefly to tail-ender Mitchell Starc (26), who emerged the highest scorer for his side.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 & 172 for no loss in 57 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 90, KL Rahul 62) vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).