Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Yashasvi Rahul score half centuries as India take commanding 218 run lead against Australia

Yashasvi, Rahul score half-centuries as India take commanding 218-run lead against Australia

Updated on: 23 November,2024 03:45 PM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Top

After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, Jaiswal (90 not out, 193 balls) and Rahul (62 not out, 153 balls) scored freely as the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 218 runs

Yashasvi, Rahul score half-centuries as India take commanding 218-run lead against Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article
Yashasvi, Rahul score half-centuries as India take commanding 218-run lead against Australia
x
00:00

Fighting unbeaten half-centuries in the second innings by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul helped India to a commanding 172 for no loss at stumps on day two of the opening Test here on Saturday.


Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his fifty, says "It's coming too slow" to Starc, WATCH VIDEO


After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, Jaiswal (90 not out, 193 balls) and Rahul (62 not out, 153 balls) scored freely as the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 218 runs.


Earlier, pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bowled out soon after reaching the century mark at lunch.

For India, Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.

It was an abject surrender from Australia, who could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67 for 7, thanks chiefly to tail-ender Mitchell Starc (26), who emerged the highest scorer for his side.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 & 172 for no loss in 57 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 90, KL Rahul 62) vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia kl rahul Yashasvi Jaiswal Team India australia border-gavaskar trophy sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK