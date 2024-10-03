It extended United’s poor run in Europe to one win in nine games after last season’s disastrous Champions League display

Man Utd boss Eric ten Hag

Listen to this article After Spurs shocker, Man United hope for positive result at Porto x 00:00

Manchester United will attempt to recover from another demoralising defeat that raised fresh questions over manager Erik ten Hag’s future as they head to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The record 20-time English champions are off to their joint-worst start in the Premier League era, collecting just seven points from six games and scoring a mere five goals. United also began their European campaign in worrying fashion, drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford last week with Ten Hag’s former club Twente, a result midfielder Christian Eriksen said “feels like a loss”.

Also Read: Happy to win, but I’m still a bit rusty: Foden

It extended United’s poor run in Europe to one win in nine games after last season’s disastrous Champions League display. Ten Hag again pleaded for more time to turn the club’s fortunes around after the 3-0 loss to Spurs on Sunday, but the admitted his team were far below the standards expected. “We have to show resilience because this is not good enough. We have to accept this and, from this point on, we have to do things better,” said Ten Hag.

“It’s always a new day. I told them just this in the dressing room. Tomorrow is a new day. We definitely have to learn, we have to do things better. “I just focus on Porto. We close this [Tottenham] game down, deal with it and move on. We’ll turn this around. We’ll start all over again. The season is still very young,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever