‘We’ll get better, need some time’

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remains convinced he will be handed time to turn around the Red Devils’ fortunes after a dispiriting 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday. United never recovered from a terrible start as Brennan Johnson tapped in from Micky van de Ven’s storming run through the heart of the home side’s defence after three minutes.

Ten Hag then lost his captain Bruno Fernandes to a straight red card before half-time. Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke then added to the scoreline in the second half. United finished eighth last season — their lowest ever finish — and have won just two of their opening six games of the new campaign to sit at 12th.

“We all made it together, this decision to stay together as ownership and leadership group in the summer,” said Ten Hag when asked if he feared the club’s new football leadership group will turn to a new manager. “We made the decision from a clear review on what we have to improve and how we want to construct the squad. “I think we will get better and we need some time,” he added.

Spurs condemn offensive chants from fans

Tottenham Hotspur strongly condemned the “abhorrent homophobic chanting” from the fans during Sunday’s win at Manchester United and said the club will take “strongest possible action.”

“The club is aware of abhorrent homophobic chanting from sections of our away support at Old Trafford today. This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team,” the club said in a statement.

“The club will be working closely with the police to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting — we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our sanctions and banning policy,” it said.

