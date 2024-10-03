Happy to win, but I’m still a bit rusty: Foden

The scoreline did little justice to the visitors’ dominance as Ilkay Gundogan and Foden struck within the first 15 minutes to set City on their way.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden celebrates his goal against SK Slovan Bratislava in Bratislava, Slovakia on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Phil Foden said he is still “rusty” after scoring his first goal of the season as Manchester City thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4-0 to record their first Champions League win this season. The scoreline did little justice to the visitors’ dominance as Ilkay Gundogan and Foden struck within the first 15 minutes to set City on their way. Erling Haaland added his 42nd Champions League goal in 41 appearances before James McAtee registered his first goal for the club.

In their Champions League opener, City were held 0-0 at home by Milan. “I had more chances to score, on another night it could’ve been more, but we’re delighted to win 4-0. It’s been a slow start to the season for me, so it was nice to get back out there and score. There’s still things I can work on and get better. I’m still a little bit rusty.” Foden told TNT Sports.

Other results

Barcelona 5-0 Young Boys

Bayer L’kusen 1-0 AC Milan

B Dortmund 1-1 Celtic

Inter 4-0 FK Crvena Zvezda

PSV 1-1 Sporting CP

