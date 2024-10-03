Sumit Nagal bows out in first round

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 October,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Shanghai
PTI |

Top

Sumit Nagal

Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal’s campaign in the Shanghai Masters ended in a first-round exit after he suffered a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to China’s Wu Yibing here on Wednesday.


Nagal, 27, who has been in the news recently due to his dispute with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) regarding his participation in the Davis Cup fixture against Sweden, went down in straight sets leading to his second straight first-round elimination. In August, he had crashed out of the US Open in the first round after losing to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands. 


Also Read: Sinner still the best: Alcaraz after epic China Open finale


Nagal, who had been battling a back injury, was accused by AITA of demanding an annual fee of USD 50,000 to represent India in the Davis Cup tie. The player though claimed it is “standard practice” for athletes to be paid for their services.

Nagal had opted out of the recent Davis Cup tie against Sweden, citing a back strain that also forced him out of the US Open men’s doubles last month. This was his first ATP event since his first-round exit from the US Open.

us open atp davis cup sports news tennis news

