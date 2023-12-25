AIFF president Chaubey calls review meeting with referee committee

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A team of referee assessors will also attend the meeting which will also discuss the way forward on the matter.

Kalyan Chaubey

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has called for a meeting with the Referees Committee and Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle on December 31 to review the refereeing situation in the country. A team of referee assessors will also attend the meeting which will also discuss the way forward on the matter.


“AIFF President @kalyanchaubey is set to meet the members of the Referees Committee, AIFF Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle, and a team of Referee Assessors on December 31, 2023, to review refereeing issues and discuss a way forward,” the AIFF said.


Refereeing decisions have been a hot topic of discussion in the footballing world recently, and even more so in India, after seven players were sent off in the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan. Additionally, seven yellow cards were also shown in the match won 2-1 by hosts Mumbai City on December 20.

