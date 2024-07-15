Arsenal, Ajax agree terms for goalkeeper Setford

The deal is reported to be close to one million Euros plus add-ons, according to The Athletic report

Tommy Setford

Arsenal have agreed a deal for the signature of 18-year old English goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax on a four-year contract, says a report.

The young goalkeeper will be moving from the Dutch country to the London-based side on a deal which runs till 2028. The deal is reported to be close to one million Euros plus add-ons, according to The Athletic report.

This will be Arsenal’s third signing of the summer with all three new joinees being goalkeepers. The first being the signing of on loan goalkeeper from Brentford, David Raya and the other being the incoming signing of 18-year old Danish goalie Lucas Nygaard.

