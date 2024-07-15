Breaking News
Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route
Mumbai: CR issues warning after man films dangerous stunt on moving local train
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Mumbai: Three injured after five rooms of chawl collapse in Kurla
Mumbai: Customs seizes over 4.27 Kg marijuana at CSMIA
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Arsenal Ajax agree terms for goalkeeper Setford

Arsenal, Ajax agree terms for goalkeeper Setford

Updated on: 15 July,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The deal is reported to be close to one million Euros plus add-ons, according to The Athletic report

Arsenal, Ajax agree terms for goalkeeper Setford

Tommy Setford

Listen to this article
Arsenal, Ajax agree terms for goalkeeper Setford
x
00:00

Arsenal have agreed a deal for the signature of 18-year old English goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax on a four-year contract, says a report.


The young goalkeeper will be moving from the Dutch country to the London-based side on a deal which runs till 2028. The deal is reported to be close to one million Euros plus add-ons, according to The Athletic report.


This will be Arsenal’s third signing of the summer with all three new joinees being goalkeepers. The first being the signing of on loan goalkeeper from Brentford, David Raya and the other being the incoming signing of 18-year old Danish goalie Lucas Nygaard.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK