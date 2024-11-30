Breaking News
Arsenal must be near-perfect to catch Liverpool: Arteta

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

The Gunners go into Saturday’s match against West Ham on a high after hammering Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will need to be almost perfect if they are to catch runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool but feels momentum is building again after a poor run. 


Arsenal, runners-up to Manchester City over the past two seasons, were expected to challenge again this year but instead Liverpool have raced eight points clear of second-placed City. 


The Gunners go into Saturday’s match against West Ham on a high after hammering Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek. 

Victory at the London Stadium on Saturday would likely lift Arsenal to second in the table ahead of the Sunday matches , which includes a pivotal clash between Liverpool and City. 

Arteta was asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday whether his team would have to be almost flawless to stand any chance of catching Liverpool, who have won 10 of their 12 games. 

“If they continue that way, that’s for sure, with the numbers they’re producing and the amount of games they’re winning,” said the Arsenal manager. “But the focus is on us, maintaining the consistency, especially in performances, that will give us the right to win a lot of games... this is a long run.” 

