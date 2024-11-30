Breaking News
Haaland, Mbappe, Bellingham among nominees for honours

30 November,2024
Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Pics/AFP

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are among the nominees in the best male player category as FIFA has announced the shortlist of nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024, which will recognise the leading lights in another thrilling year of women’s and men’s football at both club and national-team levels.


Besides Haaland, Mbappe and Bellingham, other nominees are: Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Florian Wirtz, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, Rodri, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr.


There are a number of award categories — Best FIFA Men’s Player, Best FIFA Women’s Player, Best FIFA Men’s Coach, Best FIFA Women’s Coach, Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

The winner will be decided by equally weighted fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams, and media representatives.

