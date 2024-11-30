Besides Haaland, Mbappe and Bellingham, other nominees are: Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Florian Wirtz, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, Rodri, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Haaland, Mbappe, Bellingham among nominees for honours x 00:00

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are among the nominees in the best male player category as FIFA has announced the shortlist of nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024, which will recognise the leading lights in another thrilling year of women’s and men’s football at both club and national-team levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Mumbai City, Hyderabad look to overcome recent setbacks

Besides Haaland, Mbappe and Bellingham, other nominees are: Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Florian Wirtz, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, Rodri, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr.

There are a number of award categories — Best FIFA Men’s Player, Best FIFA Women’s Player, Best FIFA Men’s Coach, Best FIFA Women’s Coach, Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

The winner will be decided by equally weighted fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams, and media representatives.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever