Mumbai City, Hyderabad look to overcome recent setbacks

A heavy 0-6 loss should inspire them to give their best, come Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will lock horns in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday, hoping to overcome setbacks in recent times.

Mumbai City FC enter this game on the back of a 0-3 defeat to Punjab FC earlier this week. With 10 points from their first eight fixtures, courtesy of two wins and four draws, the Islanders sit on the 10th place in the table. Hyderabad FC too, went down to Odisha FC in the previous game.

A heavy 0-6 loss should inspire them to give their best, come Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

