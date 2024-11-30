Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mumbai City Hyderabad look to overcome recent setbacks

Mumbai City, Hyderabad look to overcome recent setbacks

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A heavy 0-6 loss should inspire them to give their best, come Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena

Mumbai City, Hyderabad look to overcome recent setbacks

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai City, Hyderabad look to overcome recent setbacks
x
00:00

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will lock horns in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday, hoping to overcome setbacks in recent times.


Also Read: Dope case: Halep points to leniency towards No. 2 Swiatek


Mumbai City FC enter this game on the back of a 0-3 defeat to Punjab FC earlier this week. With 10 points from their first eight fixtures, courtesy of two wins and four draws, the Islanders sit on the 10th place in the table. Hyderabad FC too, went down to Odisha FC in the previous game. 


A heavy 0-6 loss should inspire them to give their best, come Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai city fc isl indian super league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK