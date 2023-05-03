Breaking News
Arsenal says fan arrested for shining laser at Mudryk's face

Updated on: 03 May,2023 05:58 PM IST  |  London
AP

Top

A soccer fan has been arrested for shining a laser into the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during a game against Arsenal in the Premier League, Arsenal said Wednesday

Arsenal says fan arrested for shining laser at Mudryk's face

Mykhailo Mudryk Pic:AFP

Arsenal says fan arrested for shining laser at Mudryk's face
A soccer fan has been arrested for shining a laser into the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during a game against Arsenal in the Premier League, Arsenal said Wednesday.


The incident appeared to happen when Mudryk was taking a free kick after coming on as a second-half substitute in Chelsea's 3-1 loss at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.



This behavior is dangerous and totally unacceptable," Arsenal said in a statement, "and we will fully support the police with their enquiries. We will obviously take the strongest possible action.

The Football Association is set to look into the matter.

Mudryk was jeered by Arsenal fans after coming on, having been close to joining the club in January before signing for Chelsea instead. 

