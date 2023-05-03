A soccer fan has been arrested for shining a laser into the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during a game against Arsenal in the Premier League, Arsenal said Wednesday

Mykhailo Mudryk Pic:AFP

Listen to this article Arsenal says fan arrested for shining laser at Mudryk's face x 00:00

A soccer fan has been arrested for shining a laser into the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during a game against Arsenal in the Premier League, Arsenal said Wednesday.

The incident appeared to happen when Mudryk was taking a free kick after coming on as a second-half substitute in Chelsea's 3-1 loss at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Also Read: Erling Haaland’s heroics takes Man City boss Guardiola by surprise

This behavior is dangerous and totally unacceptable," Arsenal said in a statement, "and we will fully support the police with their enquiries. We will obviously take the strongest possible action.

The Football Association is set to look into the matter.

Mudryk was jeered by Arsenal fans after coming on, having been close to joining the club in January before signing for Chelsea instead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.