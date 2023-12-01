Arsenal thrash hapless Lens 6-0 to enter UCL last 16; Madrid top group

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all netted inside the first 27 minutes. Martin Odegaard added the fifth just before the interval and Jorginho bagged his first goal for Arsenal with a late penalty to cap their biggest win this season

Arsenal powered into the Champions League last 16 as Group B winners after a four-goal blitz in the space of 14 minutes inspired their 6-0 rout of hapless Lens on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed one point to be certain of reaching the knockout stages, but they didn’t settle for that target as they demolished their overmatched French opponents on a freezing night at the Emirates Stadium.

With one game to spare, the Gunners are guaranteed to finish in first place as they sit four points clear of PSV Eindhoven. Securing pole position in the group means Arsenal will have the advantage of a home tie in the last 16 second leg.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid romped to a 4-2 win over Napoli on Wednesday to qualify in first place from their Champions League group.

Napoli’s defeat stopped them following in second place, with the Italians facing Braga in the final group match to decide who progresses.

Record 14-time champions Madrid were already through but secured top spot with an entertaining win. Giovanni Simeone put Napoli ahead early on, with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham netting to turn the game around. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa levelled for the visitors just after half-time, but Madrid’s youngster Nico Paz smashed his team in front after 84 minutes and Joselu wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

