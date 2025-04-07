Aston Villa edge out Forest 2-1

The victory has brought Villa into the mix for a Champions League spot next season, which coach Unai Emery insists is their goal

Nottingham Forest's Welsh defender Neco Williams reacts after failing to score during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England. Pic/AFP

Aston Villa climbed into the Premier League’s top six as early goals from Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen secured a 2-1 win over third-placed Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The victory has brought Villa into the mix for a Champions League spot next season, which coach Unai Emery insists is their goal. “We enjoy competing in the Champions League and FA Cup, but the Premier League is the most important because through that we can reach our objective for the next season,” he said.

